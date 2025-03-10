Battling Bird Flu: Critical research to protect BC from Avian Influenza

Genome BC is funding a set of research projects to address the risk associated with a strain of avian influenza, of the H5N1 subtype. The BCCDC is conducting the projects in partnership with the Provincial Health Officer, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food and researchers from the University of British Columbia. The announcement comes at a critical time, with the recent detection of the first domestically acquired human H5N1 case in British Columbia.

In addition, human cases have been reported in the United States and elsewhere, most often following close contact with sick animals. While the overall risk to the general population remains low, the recent avian influenza activity and human cases underscore the urgent need to be prepared.

How these research projects will support BC’s response to Avian Influenza

“These projects will use genomics to study how the H5N1 virus is transmitted, create tests to monitor for cases of H5N1, identify ways to track the virus to see how it changes, and will also develop platforms to analyze, interpret and share the data that is being gathered,” says Genome BC’s Chief Scientific Officer and Vice-President Research and Innovation, Federica Di Palma. “We are responding to the need to stay ahead of this threat through the development and use of genomic tools to enhance testing, improve monitoring and deepen our understanding of the virus.”

This announcement concerns the launch of two genomics research projects responding to the avian influenza. One of those two projects is called the HUB and consists of a series of four sub-projects addressing various aspects of surveillance, testing and research to better understand how the virus is transmitted and how it may evolve. These research projects will:

• Investigate the possible role of wind in transmitting H5N1 within and between farms to better understand the spread of the virus

• Develop antibody tests to monitor exposure to H5N1 in human populations

• Evaluate the use of wastewater surveillance testing to provide an early warning system

• Monitor mutations in the virus to detect those with the potential to make H5N1 more adapted to humans

• Develop cross-institutional data platforms to collect, process and share the genomic data created by these projects

“We know serious infections can occur and without early detection and containment there is a potential for these infections to spread,” says Dr. Linda Hoang, medical director of the BCCDC Public Health Laboratory and principal-investigator on the HUB projects. “However, with enhanced strain-detection strategies for influenza virus already in place across BC microbiology labs, we were well placed to detect the first human case of H5N1 in BC,” adds Dr. Hoang.

“The state-of-the-art genomics capacity at the BCCDC Public Health Laboratory enabled us to conduct genetic analysis to help inform patient care and population risk.”

Current and Potential Impacts of Avian Influenza

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a viral disease carried by wild aquatic birds like geese and ducks that can be transmitted to poultry. Some highly pathogenic strains, such as H5N1, are deadly for birds and can spread through flocks rapidly. If an outbreak occurs on a farm, flocks must be immediately culled to try and stop the spread of the virus, resulting in significant negative impacts on food security and the economy.

In recent years, North America and other regions globally have been experiencing one of the most devastating outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in history. Since 2022, over 8.5 million poultry have been culled in BC, causing significant financial loss to farmers and reductions in the supply of eggs and poultry products, contributing to increased prices for these items in grocery stores.

Globally, H5N1 has already been transmitted from birds to a variety of mammals including skunks, cats and seals. Last year, a strain of H5N1crossed over from birds into cattle in the U.S. and spread from cattle-to-cattle in herds across the country. A number of human cases with mild symptoms were reported following close contact with infected cows.

Then in January, the U.S. reported its first human death from bird flu; the individual had been in close contact with sick and dead birds from a backyard flock. As more humans are exposed to the virus, and the virus spreads to other mammals, there is an increased risk that the virus may change and spread more easily from person to person.

The research builds on the relationship between the BCCDC, Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Ministry of Health and the Provincial Health Officer to share avian influenza genomics capacity, results and information, using a One Health approach that assesses human health risks at the intersection of animal health and ecosystems. nH