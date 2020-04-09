Canada’s doctors launch new campaign to bring health information about COVID-19 to Canadians

As Canadians seek trustworthy and clear information about COVID-19, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), alongside the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (Royal College) and the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) is partnering with spark*advocacy to launch a campaign that provides a way for Canadians to ask Canada’s doctors about questions that are top of mind.

The campaign will provide answers submitted by Canadians of all ages, from parents worried about the symptoms that they should watch in their kids to seniors who may want to understand how to better protect themselves. This unique project complements the efforts underway by governmental organizations to stop the spread of the virus and bring sound public health guidance to the forefront.

For this project, the support of the media and telecommunications industry has been unprecedented, with many volunteering their channels to share www.covidquestions.ca with their subscribers and audiences. The team at spark* volunteered time and skills to create this campaign as a pro bono initiative. They also reached out to a wide variety of Canada’s leading media enterprises and found many companies willing to contribute PSA inventory.

“While Canadians have access to multiple sources of information about COVID-19, navigating the myriad of perspectives can be overwhelming and can add another level of anxiety, says Dr. Sandy Buchman, CMA President. Our goal is to make it easier as we go through this period together.”

“CovidQuestions.ca is a quality new resource to provide current and accurate information for the people of Canada,” adds CFPC Executive Director and CEO, Francine Lemire, MD CM, CCFP, FCFP, CAE, ICD.D. “We encourage family doctors to refer their patients to this resource to help answer many common questions during this challenging time.”