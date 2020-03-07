Conference on Aging + Brain Health Highlights What’s Next in Senior Care Innovation

The reality of a rapidly growing population of seniors is upon us. Do we have the capacity and resources to address the unique needs of older adults and their caregivers? How can we build a sustainable healthcare ecosystem that allows older adults to age and thrive in their setting of choice? On March 11th, prominent thought leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, healthcare providers, and companies from around the world will come together to discuss these very questions at What’s Next Canada – the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation’s (CABHI) conference on aging and brain health.

What’s Next Canada was born out of CABHI’s vision of a world where people can age in their setting of choice, maintaining their cognitive, emotional and physical well-being, as well as their independence, for as long as possible. Now in its second year, What’s Next Canada is a growing opportunity for innovators to form transformative collaborations with renowned researchers, clinicians, healthcare providers and corporate executives in the seniors’ sector.

Last year, What’s Next Canada saw over 35 world-class speakers and an audience of over 300 come together to discuss the future of senior care.

Once again, the conference will connect industry and healthcare professionals who are passionate about elevating the quality of innovation in the longevity sector in Canada and around the world.

This year’s conference, co-produced with Mary Furlong and Associates, will focus on Aging, Medtech & Mental Health. The conference will feature engaging panel sessions that draw attention to critical issues such as:

Innovating with seniors for seniors

Designing for dementia

Developing innovative healthcare solutions in a real-world setting, and

Healthcare access for rural and indigenous communities

Keynote speaker Dr. Jean Accius, Senior Vice President of Global Thought Leadership at AARP, will headline the conference with a discussion on the economic impact of age discrimination.

The conference will also focus on addressing the mental health of caregivers for people living with dementia and other cognitive impairments. Our Lived Experience Panel, which features members of CABHI’s Seniors Advisory Panel, will allow attendees to learn more about the first-hand experiences of people impacted by dementia and how good mental health plays a critical role in maintaining and improving cognitive health.

Audience members will get the opportunity to vote for their favourite up-and-coming brain health and aging solution at the Pitch Competition, where nine startups will vie for the 2020 CABHI Innovation and People’s Choice Awards. SOMPO Digital Labs based out of Japan will be bringing 50,000 YEN in prize money!

What’s Next Canada follows Baycrest’s 30th annual Rotman Research Institute Conference taking place March 9-10, 2020.

To learn more about What’s Next Canada activities and speakers, or to register, please visit the event page at: cabhi.com/WNC