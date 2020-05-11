COVID-19 in numbers as of May 13th 11:00 am EDT

Areas in Canada with cases of COVID-19 as of
|Province, territory or other
|Number of confirmed cases
|Number of probable cases
|Number of deaths
|Canada
|71,486
|0
|5,209
|Newfoundland and Labrador
|261
|0
|3
|Prince Edward Island
|27
|0
|0
|Nova Scotia
|1,020
|0
|48
|New Brunswick
|120
|0
|0
|Quebec
|39,225
|0
|3,131
|Ontario
|21,236
|0
|1,765
|Manitoba
|290
|0
|7
|Saskatchewan
|573
|0
|6
|Alberta
|6,345
|0
|118
|British Columbia
|2,360
|0
|131
|Yukon
|11
|0
|0
|Northwest Territories
|5
|0
|0
|Nunavut
|0
|0
|0
|Repatriated travellers
|13
|0
|0
Additional COVID-19 case information:
- epidemiological summary
- full epidemiological report (PDF)
- preliminary data tables related to confirmed cases (dataset)
- interactive map and graphs of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Canada
- using data and modelling to inform public health action
Global
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) assessed COVID-19 as a pandemic.
Canada has a strong history of pandemic planning and is an international leader on this front.
The Public Health Agency of Canada (along with public health authorities at all levels of government across the country) have been working together to ensure that our preparedness and response measures are appropriate and adaptable, based on the latest science and the evolving situation.
Globally, efforts have focused on taking measures to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread.
Aside from Canada, many other countries and regions are reporting cases (listed below). An official global travel advisoryand pandemic COVID-19 travel health notice are in effect: avoid non-essential travel outside Canada until further notice.