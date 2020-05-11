COVID-19 in numbers as of May 13th 11:00 am EDT

Areas in Canada with cases of COVID-19 as of May 13, 2020, 11:00 a.m. ED

Additional COVID-19 case information:

Global

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) assessed COVID-19 as a pandemic.

Canada has a strong history of pandemic planning and is an international leader on this front.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (along with public health authorities at all levels of government across the country) have been working together to ensure that our preparedness and response measures are appropriate and adaptable, based on the latest science and the evolving situation.

Globally, efforts have focused on taking measures to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread.

Aside from Canada, many other countries and regions are reporting cases (listed below). An official global travel advisoryand pandemic COVID-19 travel health notice are in effect: avoid non-essential travel outside Canada until further notice.