COVID-19 in numbers as of May 13th 11:00 am EDT

Areas in Canada with cases of COVID-19 as of

Province, territory or other Number of confirmed cases Number of probable cases Number of deaths
Canada 71,486 0 5,209
Newfoundland and Labrador 261 0 3
Prince Edward Island 27 0 0
Nova Scotia 1,020 0 48
New Brunswick 120 0 0
Quebec 39,225 0 3,131
Ontario 21,236 0 1,765
Manitoba 290 0 7
Saskatchewan 573 0 6
Alberta 6,345 0 118
British Columbia 2,360 0 131
Yukon 11 0 0
Northwest Territories 5 0 0
Nunavut 0 0 0
Repatriated travellers 13 0 0

Additional COVID-19 case information:

Global

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) assessed COVID-19 as a pandemic.


Canada has a strong history of pandemic planning and is an international leader on this front.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (along with public health authorities at all levels of government across the country) have been working together to ensure that our preparedness and response measures are appropriate and adaptable, based on the latest science and the evolving situation.

Globally, efforts have focused on taking measures to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread.

Aside from Canada, many other countries and regions are reporting cases (listed below). An official global travel advisoryand pandemic COVID-19 travel health notice are in effect: avoid non-essential travel outside Canada until further notice.

