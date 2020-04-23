COVID-19 in numbers as of April 24th 11:00 am EDT

Map – Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada – Text Description Areas in Canada with cases of COVID-19 as of April 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m. EDT Province, territory or other Number of confirmed cases Number of probable cases Number of deaths Canada 42,739 11 2,197 Newfoundland and Labrador 256 0 3 Prince Edward Island 26 0 0 Nova Scotia 827 0 16 New Brunswick 118 0 0 Quebec 21,838 0 1,243 Ontario 13,519 0 763 Manitoba 251 11 6 Saskatchewan 331 0 4 Alberta 3,720 0 68 British Columbia 1,824 0 94 Yukon 11 0 0 Northwest Territories 5 0 0 Nunavut 0 0 0 Repatriated travellers 13 0 0

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) assessed COVID-19 as a pandemic.

This assessment by the WHO is not unexpected. Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change the WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by COVID-19 and it does not change what the WHO is doing. It also does not change what countries around the world should do. For that reason, it does not change the approach we are taking in Canada.

Canada’s public health system is prepared. Since the outset, the Public Health Agency of Canada — along with public health authorities at all levels of government across the country — have been working together to ensure that our preparedness and response measures are appropriate and adaptable, based on the latest science and the evolving situation.