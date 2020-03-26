COVID-19 in numbers as of March 26th 11:00am EDT

Areas in Canada with cases of COVID-19 as of March 26, 2020, 11 am EDT Province, territory or other Number of confirmed cases Number of probable cases Number of deaths British Columbia 659 0 14 Alberta 419 0 2 Saskatchewan 86 0 0 Manitoba 11 24 0 Ontario 858 0 13 Quebec 1,339 0 6 New Brunswick 26 0 0 Nova Scotia 68 0 0 Prince Edward Island 5 0 0 Newfoundland and Labrador 67 0 0 Yukon 3 0 0 Northwest Territories 1 0 0 Nunavut 0 0 0 Repatriated travellers 13 0 0 Total 3,555 24 35

A detailed epidemiologic summary is available.

Global

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) assessed COVID-19 as a pandemic.

This assessment by the WHO is not unexpected. Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change the WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by COVID-19 and it does not change what the WHO is doing. It also does not change what countries around the world should do. For that reason, it does not change the approach we are taking in Canada.

Canada’s public health system is prepared. Since the outset, the Public Health Agency of Canada — along with public health authorities at all levels of government across the country — have been working together to ensure that our preparedness and response measures are appropriate and adaptable, based on the latest science and the evolving situation.