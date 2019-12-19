Elevating education through a world-class e-learning platform

By Julia Niles

Physicians need CPD to maintain sharp skills but don’t always have the time to attend conferences, so the Canadian Association of Radiologists developed an easy to use online learning system called RAD Academy – the first of its kind in specialty medicine in Canada.

In September 2018, the CAR launched a learning management system, RAD Academy to meet the educational needs of its members as well as facilitate compliance with their certification requirements. RAD Academy elevates the CAR’s CPD offerings and improves the overall learning experience by providing radiologists with access to world-class research and innovation in radiology and eLearning opportunities.

Key features of RAD Academy:

The new home for CAR Journal’s Insights for Imaging program allowing radiologists to access sought after section 3 maintenance of certification learning credits

program allowing radiologists to access sought after section 3 maintenance of certification learning credits A CPD Dashboard that provides members with a high-level look at what matters most, including new initiatives, their current CPD activities, calendar, notifications and the course catalogue.

that provides members with a high-level look at what matters most, including new initiatives, their current CPD activities, calendar, notifications and the course catalogue. Multiple search options which make it easy to find the exact CPD activity or resource.

which make it easy to find the exact CPD activity or resource. Transcripts and certificates accessed directly from the personalized transcripts page , as well as the ability to keep track of CanMEDS role competencies. This feature allows users to identify which roles they need to focus on.

, as well as the ability to keep track of CanMEDS role competencies. This feature allows users to identify which roles they need to focus on. The ability to evaluate and comment on CPD activities and see feedback others have shared.

and see feedback others have shared. A dedicated Resident and Fellow Portal for radiologists-in-training, which features resident-specific research and resources. RAD Academy provides a national platform for the medical student network and their radiology interest groups (RIG) and is a repository for radiology research projects (modules) that are currently happening in tandem across the country.

The CAR’s RAD Academy continues to expand its offerings. With new activities being added consistently, radiologists have exclusive access to innovative eLearning opportunities from global leaders in radiology on emerging trends and technologies, tips and techniques to improve patient care as well as enhance their knowledge and competencies across the CanMEDS framework.

The CAR is dedicated to supporting lifelong learning in the pursuit of helping radiologists stay at the cutting edge of medical imaging. With currently over 50 available offerings, RAD Academy presents a variety of CPD activities including an accredited journal-based self-assessment program and interactive modules covering a gamut of topics in diagnostic and therapeutic medical imaging.

Raising the bar for professional development by enhancing medical education, experience RAD Academy.

*RAD Academy is available exclusively to CAR members

Julia Niles is a Learning and Development Specialist at The Canadian Association of Radiologists.