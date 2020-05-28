Last call to nominate your Nursing Hero!

NOMINATE YOUR NURSING HERO BY JUNE 12th!

Nurses have been at the front-line helping Canadians get through this pandemic and difficult time. Due to COVID-19, we postponed the Nursing Hero Awards which usually run in our May issue during Nursing Week. We are pleased to announce we will be proceeding with the Nursing Hero Awards and publishing them in our upcoming July issue. There is still time to nominate a nurse who has made a difference in your life!

Have you or your loved one been touched by the care and compassion of an outstanding nurse?

Do you know a nurse who has gone above and beyond the call of duty?

Hospital News will once again salute nursing heroes through our annual National Nursing contest. Nominations can be submitted by patients or patients family members, colleagues or managers.

Please submit by June 12th and make sure that your entry contains the following information:

• Full name of the nurse

• Facility where he/she worked at a time• Your contact information

• Your nursing hero story

Along with having their story published, the winner also will take home:

CASH PRIZES: 1st PRIZE $1,500 2nd PRIZE $1000 3rd PRIZE $500

Please email submissions to editor@hospitalnews.com or mail to: Hospital News, 610 Applewood Crescent, Suite 401, Vaughan, ON, L4K 0E3