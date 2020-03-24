New zero-emission vehicle initiative in Canada’s health sector

A new collaborative zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) initiative is launching this week that will see the Canadian Coalition for Green Health Care and Plug’n Drive advance awareness and use of lower-carbon transportation options within Canada’s health services sector.

The initiative will help raise awareness of energy-efficient technologies and practices, and lower-carbon vehicles, fuels and infrastructure requirements within the sector.

Team members will work with multiple stakeholder groups including senior administrative leaders, medical staff, support staff from facilities and engineering, purchasing and finance, visitors and patients as well as vendors and third-party contractors to enhance understanding and uptake of ZEV technologies.

“The Coalition Team is truly excited to be a part of this initiative as we all have a strong personal interest in ZEV technology,” says Coalition Executive Director Neil Ritchie. “Together, with the expertise and talent of our project partner, Plug‘n Drive, we will be bringing new learning and exciting hands-on ZEV driving opportunities to the sector.”

Collaborators will advance awareness and knowledge of ZEVs and the infrastructure required to support them, increase the understanding and capacity of the sector with regard to charging and fueling opportunities, and provide collateral and resources to enhance understanding and adoption of ZEV technology.

“The biggest barrier to EV adoption is a lack of understanding about the significant environmental and economic benefits of using electricity instead of fossil fuels,” said Cara Clairman, President and CEO of Plug’n Drive. “The health care sector can play an important role in bridging this knowledge gap by engaging hospital staff and making hospital locations EV-friendly environments by offering charging and EV education.”

Industry partners include the Canadian Healthcare Engineering Society (CHES) and their Ontario Chapter, the Canadian College of Health Leaders (CCHL), DCL Healthcare Properties, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and University Health Network – all of whom have offered technical, leadership and promotional expertise to the team.

Hospitals, long-term care homes and other health care diagnostic and treatment organisations are encouraged to take part in the initiative and make ZEV awareness part of your 2020 environmental and climate change initiatives.

In addition to sharing program updates and articles on ZEV technology in the Coalition’s free Green Digest (www.greenhealthcare.ca/digest) and via social media platforms, hosting two ZEV webinars and the development of ZEV fact sheets, we will also be profiling a Canadian health care organisation that has adopted ZEV technology and a physician leader who is walking the walk when it comes to ZEV technology. Other resources will also be made available to help facilitate a closing of the ZEV knowledge gap in health care. A limited number of hands-on driving experiences will also be hosted in select locations across Canada.

The Canadian Coalition for Green Health Care helps health care facilities across Canada address and track their progress on environmental initiatives through our Green Hospital Scorecard benchmarking tool. According to results from the latest Green Hospital Scorecard, of 101 participating facilities, one quarter of facilities already provide charging stations and preferred parking for low emissions vehicles, while only one facility reported low emission vehicles have been incorporated into their fleet.

The 2019 version of the Green Hospital Scorecard has introduced a sustainable transportation section which in future years will build off the research that results from the new ZEV project. Please do your part to further health care’s understanding of ZEV adoption and implementation by participating in this year’s Scorecard Survey. Participation deadline is March 30, 2020. Visit www.greenhealthcare.ca/GHS

The Coalition Team is interested in hearing about Canadian health care organisations that have or want to implement ZEV technologies, and would like to be profiled. You are encouraged to reach out to project manager Kent Waddington at kent@greenhealthcare.ca

Access complete program details and ZEV knowledge tools at: www.greenhealthcare.ca/ZEV

The Green Hospital Scorecard covers multiple areas of environmental concern including energy and water consumption, waste generation and reduction, leadership, climate change, as well as green purchasing, food and transportation. It is available to all Canadian health care facilities at no cost. To find out more about the program and participation in this year’s data call visit www.greenhealthcare.ca/GHS