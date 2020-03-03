Number of cancer cases in Canada will increase in 2020 as population ages

As Canada’s population grows and ages, the cancer burden will remain high and even

increase in 2020, according to a study on projected cancer rates published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

Nearly one in two Canadians are expected to receive a diagnosis of cancer in their lifetime, and cancer is the leading cause of death in the country. With an aging population, deaths from cancer and the numbers of new cases are increasing, as are cancer-related costs. For

example, cancer care costs rose from Can$2.9 billion in 2005 to Can$7.5 billion in 2012.

“The overall burden of cancer remains high in Canada and, owing to the growing and aging

population, the number of cases and deaths will likely continue to increase,” writes Dr. Leah

Smith, Canadian Cancer Society, St. John’s, Newfoundland, with coauthors.

The researchers estimate there will be 225 800 new diagnoses of cancer in 2020 in Canada with cases of lung cancer (29 800), breast cancer (27 700), colorectal cancer (26 900) and prostate cancer (23 300) accounting for almost half (48%) of new cancer diagnoses.

Highlights:

• Lung cancer will be the leading cause of death, responsible for about 1 in 4 of the

estimated 83 300 deaths from cancer expected in 2020.

• The number of new cancer cases is expected to be about 5% higher in men than in

women.

• More men than women are expected to die from all forms of cancer except for breast

and thyroid.

• In men, prostate cancer will be the most commonly diagnosed cancer, accounting for

about 1 in every 5 diagnoses.

• Breast cancer is expected to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women,

accounting for about 1 in 4 new cases.

• Deaths from breast cancer have decreased by nearly half since the mid-1980s, largely

owing to improved treatment.

• Colorectal cancer deaths are also declining, which may be partly because of decreasing

tobacco use and improvements in detection and treatment. Between 2007 and 2016,

the Yukon territory and all provinces except Quebec introduced organized screening

programs.

• While the death rates for lung, breast, prostate and colorectal cancers have declined,

deaths from pancreatic cancer have remained stable; this means pancreatic cancer is

expected to surpass breast cancer as the third leading cause of cancer death in

Canada.

“Although estimates for the number of cancer diagnoses and deaths in 2020 are higher than in 2019, the declining rates indicate progress is being made,” says Dr. Smith. “This is largely due to prevention programs like smoking cessation and improvements in screening and early detection practices.”

“Additional efforts to improve uptake of existing programs, as well as to advance research,

prevention, screening and treatment, are needed,” the authors conclude.

The research team included researchers from the Cumming School of Medicine, University

of Calgary; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Public Health Agency of

Canada; Statistics Canada; Canadian Partnership Against Cancer; Canadian Cancer

Society; CancerCare Manitoba; and BC Cancer.

The Canadian Cancer Society, the Public Health Agency of Canada and Statistics Canada

supported the study.

“Projected burden of cancer in Canada in 2020” was published March 2, 2020.