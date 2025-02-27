There is no question that healthcare has become more complex in the past 50 years, and with it comes risk to the patient. The “Safer Healthcare” movement recognizes these risks and advocates that we all work together, clinicians and patients alike to ensure that the benefits of care are realized and the associated risks are not. Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) is a keystone program in every hospital and is recognized as a critical component of safe care. As IPAC Canada looks toward celebrating our 50th anniversary in 2026, we are reflecting on the support that we provide to infection control practices and patient safety.

IPAC Canada is a not-for-profit member-based organization dedicated to improving safe patient care through science-driven IPAC practices. With over 2,000 members, we operate through local chapters across the country, ensuring effective dissemination of information and resources. The organization provides education at both national and local levels, including webinars, certification support, and a website providing general information to the public with additional resources available to members. From World Hand Hygiene Day each May, to International Infection Control Week in October, IPAC Canada is poised to support our members in driving excellent practices forward. Recently, an innovative Ethical Framework, developed in Canada was provided to assist members in finding the best solutions in difficult situations. This statement was co-published by our close partners, the Association for Professionals in Infection Control (APIC) in the USA. Partnerships are an important feature of the association, as infectious organisms know no boundaries. IPAC Canada plays an active role in global partnerships, collaborating with organizations like International Federation of Infection Control (IFIC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Annually, our hybrid education conference allows networking of members from across the country and around the world and provides cutting-edge information to ensure our members have the most current information available to hone their practice.

Colette Ouellet RN BN MHA CRM CIC is President of Infection Prevention and Control Canada (IPAC Canada) – www.ipac-canada.org