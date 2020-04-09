Virtual support during the COVID-19 pandemic to people impacted by cancer

An emergency fund has been set up to expand the free online and telephone resources available to help people with cancer cope throughout the pandemic

As Canada’s healthcare system focuses on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is dedicated to supporting one of the most vulnerable populations, people with cancer, by embracing a virtual model of care.

Currently, more than one million people in the country are living with and beyond cancer. People with cancer could have compromised immune systems and may be at a greater risk of more serious outcomes if they contract COVID-19. Those in treatment may also be navigating disruptions in their care plan or miss the social support from loved ones.

Now more than ever, CCS’s online and telephone support programs are critical to help people facing cancer and their caregivers reduce anxiety and manage feelings of isolation. These resources will alleviate strain on the publicly available information phone lines that are facing long wait times and an increase in demand due to COVID-19.

Since the outbreak began, there has been significant demand for CCS’s live chat services, toll-free helpline and online peer support community, cancerconnection.ca, which is moderated by CCS staff to ensure no question goes unanswered. These programs help people find community and connection from the comfort and safety of their own home.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is far-reaching and is having an undeniable impact on people across Canada and around the world. Our priority is to support people with cancer, which means being good citizens and doing everything we can to minimize the impact and duration of this pandemic. We are encouraging anyone facing cancer to use our free online and telephone-based support programs for support during this extremely difficult time,” says Andrea Seale, CEO, Canadian Cancer Society.

Canadians can show their support for people with cancer by donating to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund, which will allow CCS to continue providing phone-based and online support programs. Donations to this fund will help people with cancer and caregivers to cope during this time and all year round.

“We need the support of the public to ensure we can continue to help Canadians affected by cancer,” adds Seale. “The CCS COVID-19 Emergency Fund will expand programs that can reach people in their homes and provide them with critically needed support in this challenging time.”