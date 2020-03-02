Working toward First WELL® Certified Healthcare Facility in Canada

By Mary Jane Johnson

Niagara Health, a regional healthcare provider in the Niagara region with multiple sites and a growing network of community-based services, is moving forward in planning for a new hospital to be located in Niagara Falls. The South Niagara hospital, targeted to open in 2026, is being planned to embody a campus environment that will foster a community of connected care, have the latest technology advancements and transform Niagara’s experience in healthcare. Niagara Health is taking a bold step in redesigning healthcare by registering the South Niagara hospital with the International WELL® Building Institute to work towards becoming WELL® v2 certified. If successful, and once the new hospital is open, the South Niagara hospital will be the first WELL® certified healthcare facility in Canada focused on the health and well-being of staff, physicians, volunteers, patients, families, caregivers and the community it serves.

WELL® Certification is scientifically developed and an independently verified tool to help design buildings and measure and monitor their impact of the health and well-being of the occupants. WELL® certification is recognized worldwide throughout the architectural and building communities. Certification aligns with LEED® using a similar certification system of Silver, Gold and Platinum levels and based on a points system.

WELL® Certification is based on ten concepts: Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Movement, Thermal Comfort, Sound, Materials, Mind and Community. Each concept aims to improve building design, operations and the overall impact on the occupant’s specific body systems such as Cardiovascular, Digestive, Endocrine, Immune, Muscular, and Respiratory.

Using a unified standard and a dynamic scorecard, the WELL digital platform will guide the project team through the development of the South Niagara hospital and will set out project-specific parameters. The parameters will be built to include multiple opportunities for staff, physician and community engagement.

Building from the ground up allows organizations to look at health in every aspect. The spaces we live and work in everyday have a significant impact on people. By examining the amount of exposure to light, air quality, thermal comfort and mental health strategies, the new hospitals will be able to better align the relationship between its surrounding environment and health.

Niagara Health has prioritized recruiting and retaining top talent by creating a culture that is committed to fostering a productive, safe and comfortable work environment where staff and physicians can learn and grow. To maintain high employee satisfaction, it is important to create a healthy, vibrant environment where people can perform at their best. Working toward WELL® certification will provide yet another benchmark to ensure Niagara Health is building a healthier Niagara.

Mary Jane Johnson is Project Director, Communications at Niagara Health.