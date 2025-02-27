Lean, green, and digital: One hospital’s approach to sustainability

Humber River Health (Humber) remains dedicated to reducing healthcare’s environmental impact while maintaining excellence in patient care. From the outset, when Humber was built, the hospital was designed with three core vision elements in mind: lean, green, and digital. This foundational approach ensures that sustainability is embedded in every aspect of operations. Through waste reduction, infrastructure efficiency, and green clinical practices, Humber continues to lead the way in environmentally responsible healthcare.

Building a Sustainable Healthcare System

The healthcare sector must play a crucial role in fostering sustainability, as such, Humber has implemented numerous sustainability initiatives across its operations. For example, the organization utilizes ORCA food waste digester technology to break down organic waste into liquid, diverting it from landfills and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Food service teams prepare 80 per cent of the menu fresh on-site, vacuum-seal extra food to minimize waste, and provide reusable utensils whenever possible. Routine waste audits ensure continuous process improvements.

Recycling initiatives further support Humber’s commitment to environmental stewardship. The organization partners with GFL Environmental Inc. for waste management and operates an ink toner recycling program to prevent hazardous materials from entering landfills. Humber also encourages staff, patients, and visitors to bring their own reusable bags to further reduce plastic waste across its sites.

In the operating rooms, Humber participates in medical device reprocessing programs and the PVC 123 initiative, which recycles oxygen masks, tubing, and IV fluid bags – significantly reducing medical waste. The Department of Anesthesia has adopted sustainable practices by reducing the use of inhalation gases containing volatile organic compounds, cutting back on single-use plastics, and recycling IV tubing. Additionally, Humber follows a “Choosing Wisely” approach to medication waste management, ensuring that pharmaceuticals are used efficiently and reducing excess waste. As part of this effort, the organization has actively reduced the use of Desflurane, an anaesthetic gas with a high environmental footprint, in favour of more sustainable alternatives.

Humber’s Wilson site is among the most energy – efficient large urban hospitals in North America and Europe. Their lean, green, digital design includes a LEED – certified lighting program and strategic upgrades that have resulted in a 29 per cent reduction in energy use, a 34 per cent reduction in water consumption, and a 43 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to industry standards. Humber’s Church Campus has also made significant progress, achieving a 5 per cent reduction in energy consumption, implementing the MRI Angus predictive maintenance system to optimize equipment efficiency, and converting parking spaces into green areas for patient gardens.

“Sustainability is not just a goal – it is a responsibility,” says Jhanvi Solanki, Vice President of Clinical Programs at Humber River Health. “Every decision made, from patient care to operational processes, considers the environmental impact. Humber is setting a new standard in green healthcare, proving that innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand.”

Humber also prioritizes sustainability in facility management by continuously evaluating and upgrading building systems to enhance efficiency. Additionally, Humber conducts regular asbestos abatement checks at older facilities to ensure a safer environment for both staff and patients while adhering to best environmental practices. These initiatives contribute to long-term sustainability by extending the lifespan of hospital infrastructure and minimizing its environmental footprint.

From a transportation perspective, the Wilson site features electric vehicle charging stations, and the organization partners with Smart Commute to encourage carpooling, cycling, and public transit use among staff. These initiatives contribute to reduced emissions and improved air quality in the Greater Toronto Area.

Recognition for Environmental Leadership

Humber’s environmental achievements have received significant recognition. The organization was named a 2023 Health Care Climate Action Winner by Health Care Without Harm and was awarded the Silver-Level Green Hospital Scorecard Award by the Canadian Coalition for Green Health Care. Humber was also recognized as a case study in world-class energy efficiency by Greening Health Care, ranking second among 280 international hospitals. Sustainability efforts are projected to save nearly $100 million in utility costs over the next 30 years.

In addition, Humber has led operating room waste reduction initiatives, earning the Stryker Environmental Excellence Award in Silver in 2023, and repeating success in 2024 with Gold. These efforts have resulted in 1,117 pounds of waste being diverted from landfills through medical device reprocessing in 2022. Additionally, 900 pounds of waste avoidance and $300,000 in cost savings were seen in 2023/2024, the highest in Ontario.

Greener Efficiency in Action

Humber’s Hyper-Throughput Operating Rooms further exemplify sustainability in action. These operating rooms, designed for faster and safer anterior hip replacements, have significantly reduced waste while improving surgical workflows. “Hyper-Throughput Operating Rooms break down each step within the process and evaluate its effectiveness – leaning out waste and introducing parallel processing has resulted in significant time savings,” explains Jhanvi. “This initiative not only helps tackle the surgical backlog but also aligns with Humber’s environmental sustainability goals.” The program has led to a 50 per cent reduction in waste, decreased turnover time, and lower garbage and linen usage. At Humber, a culture of continuous innovation drives these advancements, ensuring that every improvement not only enhances efficiency but also reinforces our commitment to sustainability. The lessons learned from these initiatives are being applied to other surgical areas to improve productivity and sustainability across the hospital.

Looking ahead, Humber River Health remains committed to exploring new and innovative ways to further integrate sustainability into every aspect of patient care and hospital operations. Ongoing considerations into eco-friendly medical supplies, energy-efficient equipment, and carbon offset programs will ensure that Humber continues to lead by example. By setting ambitious environmental goals and fostering partnerships with other organizations, Humber is not only making a difference, but paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future in healthcare.nH