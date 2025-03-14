Subscribe
Nominate your Nursing Hero today

Nursing

Published on

Kristie Jones

Have you been inspired, encouraged or empowered by an employee or a colleague?

Have you or your loved one been touched by the care and compassion of an outstanding nurse?

Do you know a nurse who has gone above and beyond the call of duty? Hospital News will once again salute nursing heroes through our annual National Nursing Week (May 12th to 18th) contest.

Nominations can be submitted by patients and/or family members, colleagues or managers. Please submit by April 11th and make sure that your nomination provides examples or a story about your nursing hero going above and beyond.

It should also contain the following information:

  • Full name of the nurse
  • Facility where he/she worked at the time
  • Your contact information
  • Your nursing hero story
  • Along with having their story published, the winners also will take home:

1st PRIZE: $1,500 Cash Prize

2nd Prize: $1000 Cash Prize

3rd Prize: $500 Cash Prize

All nominees will also be listed in our special Nursing Week Supplement

If you do not receive confirmation within 24 hours of emailing your nomination, please follow up at editor@hospitalnews.com

