Southlake Health pioneers 4D technology with special access from Health Canada

Real-time imaging will create new care options for complex cardiac cases.

Southlake Health is leading the way in cardiac care by pioneering the use of 4D intracardiac echocardiogram (ICE) catheters, a new tool that provides real-time images of the heart for some of the most complex cardiac cases in the province. Not yet approved for regular use in Canada, hospitals must receive “Special Access” authorization from Health Canada to use the Nuvision 4D ICE catheter for specific patients. Southlake is the second hospital in Ontario and one of the first four hospitals in Canada to use this technology, building on its international reputation for ground-breaking procedures and

innovative solutions.

Typically, physicians who require a 3D image of the heart use transesophageal echocardiograms (TEE), a procedure during which a thin tube is guided down the esophagus to take pictures of the heart. The Nuvision 4D ICE catheter is next generation technology. A small catheter with an ultrasound sensor is inserted from the leg into the heart to generate real-time images of the valves and other structures. This advanced technology provides higher quality, real-time images, allowing physicians to instantly see the heart in 3D so that patients who cannot use TEE can still undergo life-changing cardiac procedures that help them avoid recurrent heart failure and other complications.

“When a patient comes to Southlake for cardiac care, they’re trusting us with their hearts, a responsibility that our team takes incredibly seriously,” said Warren Cantor, MD, Southlake Health. “Special access to cutting-edge technology like the 4D ICE catheter enables us to offer treatment options to patients who otherwise have little to no options, improving their quality of life. We are honoured to play a key role in bringing this technology to Southlake and Canada.”

Last fall, the Regional Cardiac Program at Southlake received a referral from a cardiologist in Windsor.

Their patient, Nancy Skinner, was seeking treatment for tricuspid valve regurgitation (TVR), a form of heart valve disease in which the valve between the two right chambers of the heart does not fully close. Moderate to severe TVR is a serious condition that requires treatment, including surgical valve repair or replacement, to ensure enough oxygen rich blood flows through the heart.

However, Nancy was not a candidate for surgery and complications with her heart valve prevented clear imaging of the valve with TEE. This imaging is necessary to ensure a safe and successful procedure, and patients who cannot have TEE or have inadequate imaging with the tool are ineligible for procedures like a transcatheter tricuspid valve repair, leaving them with limited care options. Nancy and her cardiologist needed more options to address her heart disease. Undeterred, Dr. Cantor, an international expert in acute coronary syndromes, and the cardiac team at Southlake turned to global solutions in the Nuvision 4D ICE catheter.

“Over the last century, Southlake Health has built a proud legacy of leading edge care, close to home to save patients from travelling into Toronto,” said Derek McNally, Executive Vice President, Clinical Services and Chief Operating Officer, Southlake Health.

“Our world-class team at the Regional Cardiac Centre continues to lead ground-breaking research and techniques, ensuring patients from York Region to Muskoka, and beyond have access to the best care possible.”

With the 4D ICE catheter’s real-time imaging, Dr. Cantor was able to repair the patient’s heart valve using a minimally invasive procedure. This helped relieve the patient’s symptoms and improve her breathing. Today, she is doing much better.

“I feel like myself again,” said Nancy. “Dr. Cantor and the cardiac team at Southlake Health gave me another chance at life and went above and beyond to do so. I am so thankful for their resourcefulness in getting this new technology.”

Southlake’s Regional Cardiac Program is home to one of two Structural Heart Programs in Ontario and one of four in Canada. The program uses minimally invasive procedures to treat conditions that affect the heart’s structure, including the valves, walls, muscles, and blood vessels. Today, Southlake is one of the highest volume centres in Canada for transcatheter mitral valve repair, providing care to patients from York Region, Simcoe County, and beyond. The team at Southlake works with patients to provide the best care possible, which in some cases includes cutting-edge transcatheter procedures that are not available many in other cardiac centres.

“Southlake’s deep commitment to patients pushes our team to continuously raise the bar for leading edge cardiac care, even when that care is complex,” said Elizabeth Lalingo, Director of the Department of Cardiac Health, Southlake Health. “Every patient who walks through our doors can be confident that they’re receiving comprehensive care that is cutting-edge on the world stage.”

As a Level 7 Regional Cardiac Program, Southlake’s contributions to advancing cardiac care extends far beyond operating and procedure rooms. The highly skilled team of medical staff and staff provide almost every type of cardiac care, with the exception of heart transplants, to patients who no longer need to travel far distances to Toronto. As leaders in their fields, the team actively participate in ground-breaking research and are often the first to perform leading edge procedures in Ontario, Canada and even the world. Southlake continues to collaborate with international experts to enhance cardiac care and improve patient outcomes globally.